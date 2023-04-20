Vintage football shirt store opens in downtown Brussels

Damien is selling old football shirts dating from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. Since the World Cup, authentic shirts like these have become extremely popular.

"For the past 5 years I’ve been operating an online shop and we opened a pop-up store last year. But now I want to try it for real with a real store, in the neighbourhood of other second-hand shops in the Rijkeklarenstraat in Brussels. Being able to visit a store in person can also be very important for my customers. I’m catering for collectors and tourists."

"For me, online shopping is very everyday, but a lot of people think being able to shop in person is very important. So I am moving against the trend and am opening a brick-and-mortar shop. My shirts are still available online. On social media people also keep bombarding me with old shirts they wish to sell. This makes it easy to replenish my stock," Damien says.

Prices of shirts in the "90 Vintage Football Store" start from 30 euros.

"These are the more common shirts, but they are still very nice as gifts. I also sell shirts for over 100 euros. These are the older ones.

"Vintage shirts remain particularly popular. New football shirts are also hugely expensive nowadays. That’s why people often revert to older shirts, which are often also better quality."