8 Belgians evacuated from Sudan
8 Belgians are among the more than a thousand European nationals that have been evacuated so far from Sudan. The news that 8 Belgians are among the evacuees comes from the Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib (Francophone liberal). Several European countries including The Netherlands and France have evacuated more than one thousand European nationals from the strife-torn East African country so far.
For just over a week now there has been intensive fighting between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
France, The Netherlands, Italy and Spain are currently engaged in the evacuation of their own citizens and citizens of other European countries from Sudan. This is not without risk as the Sudanese capital Khartoum and the Darfur region of the country are both still the scene of fighting. The more than a thousand Europeans that have been evacuated so far are mainly diplomats and aid workers.
Belgium is cooperating with the French that are in charge of coordinating the European evacuation operation and with The Netherlands. The Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib says that 8 Belgians have been evacuated so far. Among them is Head of the EU’s humanitarian mission in Sudan Wim Fransen. Mr Fransen was seriously injured last week when he was shot in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. Of the around 30 Belgians that are still in Sudan many are reported to not want to leave.
What is going on?
Just over a week ago violence intensified in Sudan between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. The Sudanese Army and RSF are currently using heavy weaponry, tanks and artillery in a fight in which at least 400 people have been killed. Tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians have fled their homes because of the fighting.