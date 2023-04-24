8 Belgians evacuated from Sudan

For just over a week now there has been intensive fighting between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

France, The Netherlands, Italy and Spain are currently engaged in the evacuation of their own citizens and citizens of other European countries from Sudan. This is not without risk as the Sudanese capital Khartoum and the Darfur region of the country are both still the scene of fighting. The more than a thousand Europeans that have been evacuated so far are mainly diplomats and aid workers.

Belgium is cooperating with the French that are in charge of coordinating the European evacuation operation and with The Netherlands. The Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib says that 8 Belgians have been evacuated so far. Among them is Head of the EU’s humanitarian mission in Sudan Wim Fransen. Mr Fransen was seriously injured last week when he was shot in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. Of the around 30 Belgians that are still in Sudan many are reported to not want to leave.