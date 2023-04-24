80-year-old drunk driver drives on after failing breath test

Police were able to intercept the man and his vehicle and it was impounded for 6 hours. The incident happened while the police were carrying out roadside checks for alcohol at various locations within the Rivierenland Local Police Service’s area.

On the R6 Mechelen Ring Road an 80 year-old motorist tested positive with alcohol and was issued with a 6-hour driving ban. However, the elderly motorist didn’t agree that he was in the wrong and he tried to drive off.

Once the police had moved away from his vehicle and were busy testing another motorist the man got back behind the wheel of and drove off. The police pursued the errant motorist and were able to intercept him and his vehicle.

He took a second breath test that was also positive. Furthermore, he was unable to produce his driving licence as this had been confiscated a few minutes earlier after his first positive breath test. Police put a lock brace around the steering wheel of the drunk driver’s car to prevent him from driving off again. The lock was removed 6 hours later.