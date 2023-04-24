Dante Vanzier talks to VRT Sport about the racism row that has seen him suspended and fined

The Belgian striker underlined his desire to return to the New York Red Bulls first team after his ban, despite a furious reaction to the incident by Red Bulls fans.

“I made a mistake, but I hope that the fans can forgive me and welcome me back to the field. Because this is still my greatest passion. I want to experience great moments with the club and with the fans”, Dante Vanzeir said.

He added that “I fully accept the penalty handed out to me. I will take time to process everything that has happen, to take the necessary steps and, above all, rebuild the trust with teammates, the club and fans. I want to show that I am a good guy, that in my mind and heart I am free of racism.'