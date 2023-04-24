Dante Vanzier talks to VRT Sport about the racism row that has seen him suspended and fined
New York Red Bulls' Belgian striker Dante Vanzeir has spoken for the first time about the racism row that has led to him being fined US $10,000 and suspended from Major League Soccer for 6 games. The 25-year-old Limburger told VRT Sport that he though that the word “monkey” meant the same in English as “clown” and that his jibe that was muttered under his breath was directed towards the referee and not to black players on the opposing team.
Dante Vanzeir said he accepts his $10,000 fine and six-game ban and wants to rebuild his reputation. The 25-year-old, who was the New York Red Bulls’ record signing when he joined them from Union Saint-Gilloise in February, told VRT Sport that 'I'll tell you exactly how it went".
“The referee blew his whistle for a foul, after which I entered into a discussion with him. Afterwards I was still muttering to myself about the ref. It was then that I said monkey, but this was meant in the sense of clown or dummy, as I thought that he had made the wrong decision”.
The Belgian striker underlined his desire to return to the New York Red Bulls first team after his ban, despite a furious reaction to the incident by Red Bulls fans.
“I made a mistake, but I hope that the fans can forgive me and welcome me back to the field. Because this is still my greatest passion. I want to experience great moments with the club and with the fans”, Dante Vanzeir said.
He added that “I fully accept the penalty handed out to me. I will take time to process everything that has happen, to take the necessary steps and, above all, rebuild the trust with teammates, the club and fans. I want to show that I am a good guy, that in my mind and heart I am free of racism.'