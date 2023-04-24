Man and woman found dead in rural East Flemish village

The woman’s body was found at around 5:15pm on Sunday at a house on the Keiweg in Zegelsem, a village that is part of the municipality of Brakel. The local fire service put up a tent to cover the body and police attended the scene. Shortly afterwards the body of a man was found nearby.

The Mayor of Brakel Stefaan Devleeschouwer (liberal) told VRT News "The woman was found at her home and the man was found at the observation tower in Brakel. The exact circumstances are still being investigated, but the municipality is in shock. I knew the couple and they were hard workers. We extend our sympathies the family and relatives”.

The East Flemish Judicial Authorities has appointed an Examining Magistrate to lead the investigation. He and a police surgeon attended the scene on Sunday evening.