One third of cyclists feel unsafe

VSV commissioned the research bureau Ipsos to conduct a representative survey of Flemish road-users. The survey was carried out last month. 1,000 people aged between 18 and 65 took part. Half of them were motorists, the other half cyclists. One striking result from the survey is the relatively high percentage of cyclists that feel unsafe when they are out on the roads.

About a third of cyclists that took part in the survey said that they had experienced at least one dangerous situation involving a motorist in more than half of the trips they made by bicycle. Almost as many of the cyclists surveyed that they had experienced unsafe situations involving other cyclists travelling at speed. However, it is not specified what kind of bicycles were involved (standard bicycles or speed pedelecs).

The survey also found that around a quarter of motorists experience dangerous situations involving cyclists travelling either slowly or very fast during at least half of the journey that they make.