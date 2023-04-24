The die has been cast in the Jupilier Pro League

The Champions Play-off sees the top four Clubs compete for a place in the (qualifying round of) the Champions League or the qualifying round of the Europa League. The team that finishes 4th plays the team that wins the Europa Play-off (Play-off 2) for a place in the Conference League).

KRC Genk, Union Saint-Gilloise and Royal Antwerp FC were already sure of a place in the Champions Play-off. It was between KAA Gent and Club Brugge as to who would take the fourth spot. A 7-0 home win by Club Brugge and a shock 1-2 defeat for KAA Gent at the hands of already relegated KV Oostende meant that it is the West Flemings that finish in the top four.