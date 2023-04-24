The die has been cast in the Jupilier Pro League
It was money time on Sunday with the last matches of the regular First Division competition being played. Who would join Seraing and KV Oostende in being relegated? Could Club Brugge leapfrog over KAA Gent to take 4th place and make it into the Champions’ Play-off? Would RSC Anderlecht, Cercle Brugge or Sporting Charleroi take the remaining vacant place in the Europa Play-off?
All the questions had been answered by around 8:25pm on Sunday. While there was joy for some there was sadness, frustration and even anger for others.
Champions Play-off
The Champions Play-off sees the top four Clubs compete for a place in the (qualifying round of) the Champions League or the qualifying round of the Europa League. The team that finishes 4th plays the team that wins the Europa Play-off (Play-off 2) for a place in the Conference League).
KRC Genk, Union Saint-Gilloise and Royal Antwerp FC were already sure of a place in the Champions Play-off. It was between KAA Gent and Club Brugge as to who would take the fourth spot. A 7-0 home win by Club Brugge and a shock 1-2 defeat for KAA Gent at the hands of already relegated KV Oostende meant that it is the West Flemings that finish in the top four.
The Europa Play-off
AA Gent will compete in the Europa Play-off (Play-off) II against Standard de Liège, Westerlo and Cercle Brugge. In what was a three-horse race for the final Play-off 2 spot Cercle’s 2-3 win at Zulte Waregem was enough to ensure that their season will be prolonged by another three games.
There was disappointment for Sporting Charleroi, who despite a strong performance against the league-leaders KRC Genk, just missed out on a play-off place. There was disappointment and anger among fans of RSC Anderlecht as their team not only failed to make it into Play-off 2, but also were beaten 2-3 at home by KV Mechelen. The once great 34-times league champions finished a lowly 11th (out of 18) with 46 points from 34 games). After the match angry fans attempted to storm the dressing rooms and the area of the Lotto Park stadium reserved for VIPs.
Two West Flemish clubs relegated.
Zulte Waregem join KV Oostende and Seraing in being relegated to the Challenger Pro League (the Second Division).
Despite KAS Eupen’s 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Club Brugge, a 2-3 defeat at home by Bruges’ other team Cercle means that Zulte Waregem’s 18-year spell in the top-flight comes to an end.