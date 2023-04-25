15-year-old boy stabs 17-year-old-girl at Limburg bus stop

There was a scuffle involving 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl at the bus stop on the Eduard Dompasstraat in the Sint-Joris area of Alken on Monday afternoon. The girl was stabbed. News of the stabbing first appeared in the daily ‘Het Belang van Limburg’ and has since been confirmed by VRT News sources.

The boy stabbed the girl in her side. She was not critically injured but was taken to hospital and underwent an operation. A 16-year-old boy that tried to intervene sustained minor injuries to his arm. Marijke Theunis of the Limburg Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "The circumstances and the involvement of all parties are currently being investigated”.