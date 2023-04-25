15-year-old boy stabs 17-year-old-girl at Limburg bus stop
A 17-year-old girl has been injured after being stabbed by a 15-year-old boy at a bus stop in Alken, in Limburg Province. The girl was taken to hospital and underwent an operation after the stabbing that took place on Monday afternoon. Another teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was also injured in the incident.
There was a scuffle involving 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl at the bus stop on the Eduard Dompasstraat in the Sint-Joris area of Alken on Monday afternoon. The girl was stabbed. News of the stabbing first appeared in the daily ‘Het Belang van Limburg’ and has since been confirmed by VRT News sources.
The boy stabbed the girl in her side. She was not critically injured but was taken to hospital and underwent an operation. A 16-year-old boy that tried to intervene sustained minor injuries to his arm. Marijke Theunis of the Limburg Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "The circumstances and the involvement of all parties are currently being investigated”.
Juvenile magistrate
The 15-year-old boy was arrested and “He will probably have to appear before a juvenile magistrate. The magistrate can take various measures having taken into account what has happened and the boy’s background. He could for example sentence him to do community service or make hime take a course that will enable him to realise what he has done. He could also place the boy under house arrest or send him to a secure facility for young offenders”, Ms Theunis said.