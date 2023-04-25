17 Belgians already evacuated from Sudan, around 20 are still there

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ Ms Lahbib added that Belgium will continue to work closely with France and The Netherlands to evacuate Europeans as quickly as possible from the strife-torn country.

Of the 42 Belgian nationals and their close family that were present in Sudan when the fighting flared up at the beginning of last 17 have since being evacuated. The Belgian Foreign Minister says that 16 of these were evacuated by plane while one Belgian was able to leave Sudan by road.

Ms Lahbib told VRT News that "Twenty Belgian people are still there. The majority of them do not wish to leave. They will remain in Sudan but we stay in contact with them."

The Foreign Minister went on to say that some evacuees from Sudan are taken to safe countries in the region such as in Djibouti or Jordan. While other return directly to Europe.