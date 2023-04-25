17 Belgians already evacuated from Sudan, around 20 are still there
So far, 17 Belgian nationals and their immediate family have been evacuated from Sudan. Around 20 Belgians are still in the country where heavy fighting has been raging for just over a week. The Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib (Francophone liberal, photo above) has told VRT News that most of the Belgian still in Sudan have said that they don’t wish to leave.
Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ Ms Lahbib added that Belgium will continue to work closely with France and The Netherlands to evacuate Europeans as quickly as possible from the strife-torn country.
Of the 42 Belgian nationals and their close family that were present in Sudan when the fighting flared up at the beginning of last 17 have since being evacuated. The Belgian Foreign Minister says that 16 of these were evacuated by plane while one Belgian was able to leave Sudan by road.
Ms Lahbib told VRT News that "Twenty Belgian people are still there. The majority of them do not wish to leave. They will remain in Sudan but we stay in contact with them."
The Foreign Minister went on to say that some evacuees from Sudan are taken to safe countries in the region such as in Djibouti or Jordan. While other return directly to Europe.
“Very grateful"
Ms Lahbib thanked all the countries involved in the evacuation. "We are cooperating with France, that is coordinating the European evacuation operation, and with The Netherlands. These countries have brought our citizens to the airport and have given them a seat on the plane. I have already personally thanked the French Minister for Foreign Affairs".
"I am also very grateful to countries like Djibouti and Jordan that have offered Belgians a safe place to stay."