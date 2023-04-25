953 forced repatriations during the first 3 months of 2023

Ms De Moor added that the recent “migration deal” strengthens the legal framework regarding repatriations. "A crucial factor if the number of repatriations is to be increased still further will be ensuring that there are enough staff to escort deportees during their repatriation.

In addition to police officers, staff from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex and staff from the Aliens Office will be given training to enable them to escort deportees. The precise details of this plan will be discussed in detail with the police and the trade unions.

The Federal Secretary of State is also keen to point out that she is working on improved cooperation with the countries from which many of the illegal immigrants come from. There are currently “constructive talks with the Moroccan Ambassador'. Earlier this year Belgium signed agreements with the authorities in Vietnam and Tunisia.