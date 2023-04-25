953 forced repatriations during the first 3 months of 2023
The Federal Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Nicole de Moor (Flemish Christian democrat, photo above) has released figures on the number of forced repatriations of people that were staying in Belgium illegally. Since the start of the year 959 undocumented migrants have been forcibly repatriated. This compares with 502 such repatriations during the whole of last year.
Ms De Moor told journalists that "Those that are not entitled to asylum or are sstaying here illegally can not remain in the country. We are making efforts with regard to repatriation. On a voluntary basis with assistant offered to the individual concerned where possible. However, it they are not prepared to cooperate they are forcibly repatriated”.
During the first three months of this year almost twice the number of people were forcibly repatriated as was the case during the whole of last year. It is unclear how may people returned to their country of origin of their own volition.
Enough staff to escort deportees “a crucial factor”
Ms De Moor added that the recent “migration deal” strengthens the legal framework regarding repatriations. "A crucial factor if the number of repatriations is to be increased still further will be ensuring that there are enough staff to escort deportees during their repatriation.
In addition to police officers, staff from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex and staff from the Aliens Office will be given training to enable them to escort deportees. The precise details of this plan will be discussed in detail with the police and the trade unions.
The Federal Secretary of State is also keen to point out that she is working on improved cooperation with the countries from which many of the illegal immigrants come from. There are currently “constructive talks with the Moroccan Ambassador'. Earlier this year Belgium signed agreements with the authorities in Vietnam and Tunisia.