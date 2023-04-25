Don’t be fooled by false “special offers”

Click her for the English version of the webshop check page.

A seemingly credible promotional campaign is currently doing the rounds on social media. A Samsonite suitcase is offered for less than 2 euros. However, the promotion is fake and those that take up the offer of a cheap suitcase are not only left without the goods they ordered, but in some cases also see their bank account plundered by online scammers.

Despite prior warnings given on VRT Radio 2’s consumer affairs programme ‘De Inspecteur’ and elsewhere, Lutgarde from Sint-Genesius-Rode (Flemish Brabant) decided to take up the offer of a cheap suitcase. She no wonders how she could have been so gullible. “I blocked my credit card straight away”, she told VRT News.

The same thing happened to Hilde from Asse (Flemish Brabant). “48 euro was debited from my Visa card straight away and I never got to see the suitcase.”

Samsonite, the suitcase manufacturer whose name is being misused by the scammers, has received a flood of complaints. In a statement the company told VRT News that "We are receiving complaints every day. Especially now in the run-up to the summer holidays. Fake promotional offers are a real issue internationally. We can make every effort to get fake web shops taken down, but the scammers don't make it easy for us."