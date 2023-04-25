More than half of Belgian give to charity
Last year, around 56% of Belgians donated to a good cause. Although this figure is still relatively high it is less than it was 2019. Then 63% of people in Belgium made at least one donation to a good cause. The figures come from King Boudewijn Foundation’s Philanthropy Barometer that was published on Tuesday.
The most popular charities among Belgians making donations are traditionally those active in the fields of health and research. 61% of those that donate to charity made donations to charities that are active in these fields.
51% of Belgians that donated to charity made donations to charities involved in the provision of humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, 50% of philanthropic Belgians donated to a charity that is active in the fight against poverty or social justice.
Rise in the amounts donated
Although the number of people making donation fell compared with 2019, the amount donated was up in 2022. Of those that said that they had donated less or nothing at all to charity in 2022, 75% cited the energy crisis and high inflation as the reasons for this.
The survey was conducted by the research bureau Ipos on behalf of the King Boudewijn Foundation. 1,000 people in Belgium took part in the survey.