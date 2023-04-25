Parents of 450,000 children in Flanders will receive 100-euro extra child benefit payment next week

Last year the Flemish Government decided that additional payments of 100 euro would be made to families with modest incomes in November 2022 and May 2023. The payments are being made in order to help these families maintain their purchasing power.

The first payment in November of last year went to the families of 385,000 children in our region. The group that is entitled to the payment has been extended and Ms Crevits now says that the parents of 450,000 children in Flanders can expect 100 euro per child at the end of next week.

Those entitled to the payment do not have to do anything themselves in order to receive it. "The payment will be made automatically”, Ms Crevits told journalists.