Trucker dies in lorry fire following crash on E411 motorway
A lorry driver has died after his truck caught fire following a crash on the E411 motorway south of Namur. The accident happened on the Brussels-bound carriageway causing its closure for traffic heading from the Ardennes to the capital on Tuesday afternoon.
The lorry driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the side berm of the motorway. After the cash, the lorry was engulfed in flames. The lorry driver was unable to escape and he perished in the blaze.
While the motorway soon reopened for traffic heading south towards Arlon and Luxembourg, the northbound carriageway of the road was still closed four hours after the accident.
The accident happened at Conneux just outside the town of Ciney (Namur Province), around 20km south of Namur. The lorry driver that died was aged 52 and from Tubize in Walloon Brabant.
Due to the large amount of smoke produced by the lorry fire the police and the fire service closed the motorway in both directions for a time. The southbound carriageway soon reopened. However, the northbound carriageway remain closed all afternoon. Traffic heading for Namur and Brussels should leave the motorway at Rochefort.
Motorists that are stuck on the motorway are turning around and getting of the motorway at the previous junction. It is not clear whether they are doing this on their own initiative or on the instruction of the police.