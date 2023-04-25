Trucker dies in lorry fire following crash on E411 motorway

The lorry driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the side berm of the motorway. After the cash, the lorry was engulfed in flames. The lorry driver was unable to escape and he perished in the blaze.

While the motorway soon reopened for traffic heading south towards Arlon and Luxembourg, the northbound carriageway of the road was still closed four hours after the accident.

The accident happened at Conneux just outside the town of Ciney (Namur Province), around 20km south of Namur. The lorry driver that died was aged 52 and from Tubize in Walloon Brabant.