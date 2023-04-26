9 peregrine falcons born in Brussels so far this year

Five peregrine falcons have now been born on the Francophone Free University ULB’s Solbosch Campus in Elsene. Falcons for Everyone says that this is exceptional because keeping five eggs warm at the same time is no easy feat and requires teamwork from both parents. If all goes well, the five young falcons will take their first flight in a few weeks.

At the same time, the family of falcons in the Sint-Job church in Ukkel has grown with three of the four eggs laid by already having hatched. The fourth egg is expected to hatch soon.