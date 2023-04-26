Disciplinary action and police investigation after council employees post racist comments on Facebook

The Mayor of Vilvoorde Hans Bonte (socialist) is angered by the footage. "This is blatant racism and is simply unacceptable. As a council we wish to express our outrage. This is contrary to the values ​​we wish to espouse. These people have put the town in a bad light."

A disciplinary investigation has been launched. This will ascertain exactly what happened and which sanctions will be issued to the council employees that were involved. The local police service is also investigating the video and the comments about the footage that were posted on Facebook. One of the council workers is reported to have suggested that “a bomb should be used” against the people that were on their way to the mosque.