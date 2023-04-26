Disciplinary action and police investigation after council employees post racist comments on Facebook
The municipal authority in the Flemish Brabant town of Vilvoorde has launched a disciplinary investigation into two of its employees. The two posted a video on the social media platform Facebook that showed them making racist remarks while sitting in a council vehicle about a group of Muslims that were on their way to a mosque last week during the Feast of Eid. The Vilvoorde-Machelen Local Police Service is also investigating whether the two council employees broke the law.
The municipal authorities in Vilvoorde have launched an investigation after a video was posted on Facebook featuring two of council employees making racist comments about Muslims while they were sitting inside a council vehicle.
The two council employees comments concerned the way in which the Muslims, who were on their way to a local mosque to celebrate Eid, were dressed. The men are heard to say "Welcome to Belgium”. The two council employees posted the film on their own Facebook pages.
Blatant racism
The Mayor of Vilvoorde Hans Bonte (socialist) is angered by the footage. "This is blatant racism and is simply unacceptable. As a council we wish to express our outrage. This is contrary to the values we wish to espouse. These people have put the town in a bad light."
A disciplinary investigation has been launched. This will ascertain exactly what happened and which sanctions will be issued to the council employees that were involved. The local police service is also investigating the video and the comments about the footage that were posted on Facebook. One of the council workers is reported to have suggested that “a bomb should be used” against the people that were on their way to the mosque.
Keep calm
On Monday evening, dozens of young Muslims went to the meeting of the town council to express their outrage. During the council meeting the racism incident was discussed. The City Alderman responsible for culture Moad El Boudaati (socialist), who is a Muslim himself, told VRT News that he has received many reactions from the public expressing their shock at the contents of the video.
"People think that it is shameful and are afraid that next time it might go further than just words. People are deeply concerned and their outrage is justified. This must be investigated thoroughly."
Mr El Boudaati also calls on people to remain calm as "It makes no sense to respond to this".