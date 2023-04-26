European Commission proposes new rules: Belgian budget deficit must decrease by 0.5% every year

It will be back to business as usual from next year though and Eurozone countries will be required to get their budgetary houses in order.

The European Commission has put forward plans on how this can be best achieved. The 11 countries, including Belgium, that have a budget deficit above 3% will be expected rectify this within 4 years. The European Commission is currently looking at how exactly this will work out for each individual country. What is certain is that the deficit must fall by at least half a percent per annum.