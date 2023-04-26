Federal Secretary of State resigns after row about misuse of her personal logo

It immediately became clear that Ms Schlitz did not enjoy unconditional support from the other parties in the federal coalition. Standard practice is for coalition parties to neutralise opposition demands for a Minister or Secretary of State to resign by tabling a motion with urgency supporting the person that is under fire. However, the Francophone liberals and the Flemish and Francophone socialists refused to do this.

Last Sunday in VRT News’ topical discussion programme ‘De zevende dag’ the leader of the Flemish socialists Conner Rousseau openly questioned whether Ms Schlitz could “still function credibly”.

Since then, more examples have emerged of Ms Schlitz's personal logo having been used where it shouldn’t have been. To make matters worse, a member of her staff shared a message on social media that accused the Flemish nationalist party N-VA of having links to Nazism. The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) intervened and forced Ms Schlitz to apologise.

The beleaguered now former Secretary of State was due to be grilled by MPs again today about the (mis)use of her logo. However, she has decided to call it a day, announcing her resignation live on the radio on Wednesday morning.