Military Intelligence Service warns that espionage is at its highest level since the Cold War

The military intelligence service opens its annual report by stating that the world is rapidly changing.

The Head of ADIV’s Wim Robberecht told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that "We must realise that the calm that we have known since the end of the Cold War has passed. This has been the case ever since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014. Since then, the security situation has only become more worrying."

The instability leads to more espionage and foreign interference in our affairs. Belgium is a popular target because Brussels is home to many international institutions. During the past year, the Russian intelligence services focused on the war in Ukrainian. However, ADIV predicts that now cyber espionage will increase. Pro-Russian hacktivists are increasingly carrying out cyber-attacks on countries considered to be a threat by Russia.

The threat does not only come from Russia though. For the first time, the Head of China's intelligence service has a seat on the Chinese Politburo. China is therefore likely to continue to use cyber-attacks.

Vice-Admiral Robberecht told VRT News that "China is technologically very efficient. We have already had experience of this. Last year we were hacked at both the Interior and Defense Ministries by Chinese hackers close to the Chinese state."