New generation of tram on the capital’s streets

The TNG (Tram New Generation) will be gradually rolled out on routes across the capital’s tram network during the next three years. A total of 90 of the new trams have been ordered. In a press statement MIVB says that “This state-of-the-art vehicle is even more accessible and more comfortable". The tram’s design was inspired by Art Nouveau.

MIVB says that "The new tram is more spacious and comfortable, with wider doors and easier access for people with mobility issues."

The new trams that are being used on route 51 are the smaller version of the TNG and have room for 182 passengers. A large version of the tram with room for 256 passengers will also be used. MIVB says that the tram has been extensively tested before it was allowed to enter service.