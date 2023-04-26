New generation of tram on the capital’s streets
The Brussels public transport company MIVB has introduced a new state of the art tram that it describes as “more spacious, more comfortable and more accessible". The tram will run on the northern section of route 51 between Brussels South Railway station and the Stadion tram stop near to the King Boudewijn Stadium in the Laken District of the city.
The TNG (Tram New Generation) will be gradually rolled out on routes across the capital’s tram network during the next three years. A total of 90 of the new trams have been ordered. In a press statement MIVB says that “This state-of-the-art vehicle is even more accessible and more comfortable". The tram’s design was inspired by Art Nouveau.
MIVB says that "The new tram is more spacious and comfortable, with wider doors and easier access for people with mobility issues."
The new trams that are being used on route 51 are the smaller version of the TNG and have room for 182 passengers. A large version of the tram with room for 256 passengers will also be used. MIVB says that the tram has been extensively tested before it was allowed to enter service.