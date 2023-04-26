Trappists’ Route voted Flanders’ most beautiful cycle route

Café Trappisten is a popular starting point and rest stop for cyclists. People who come by car bring their bicycles on the back can easily park up there. Electric cyclists can recharge not only their own batteries, but also their bicycles’.

"You can have a drink before you start or have one after you’ve finished and there are also places along the route where you can enjoy a Westmalle Tripel or a Westmalle Extra”, Jef Belmans told the VRT.

In addition to the beer and of course Westmalle Abbey they are many other thing to behold along the route. "The De Renesse Castle Estate in Oostmalle, for example. You also pass by Trappist nuns in Brecht. So both monks and nuns are covered", Jef Belmans said.