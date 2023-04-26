Trappists’ Route voted Flanders’ most beautiful cycle route
Members of the motoring and tourism association VTB-VAB have given the Trappists’ Route in Malle (Antwerp Province) the title of Flanders’ most beautiful cycle route. No fewer than 37.7% of VTB-VAB members that took part in the poll voted for the Trappist Route that passes by Westmalle Abbey that is known by beer-lovers the world over for its Westmalle Trappist beer. In second place was the Scheldt Castle Route in the Klein Brabant area, in the southwest of Antwerp Province.
The members of VTB-VAB chose the Trappists Route from a shortlist of 10 cycle routes from all over in Flanders. The Trappists Route received 37.7% of the votes cast by the association’s members.
Earlier this week VRT Radio 2 Antwerp spoke to Jef Belmans of Café Trappisten, a well-known watering hole and eatery along the Trappists Route. Mr Belmans joked that "We are not really surprised, because it is simply the most beautiful cycling route”.
Café Trappisten is a popular starting point and rest stop for cyclists. People who come by car bring their bicycles on the back can easily park up there. Electric cyclists can recharge not only their own batteries, but also their bicycles’.
"You can have a drink before you start or have one after you’ve finished and there are also places along the route where you can enjoy a Westmalle Tripel or a Westmalle Extra”, Jef Belmans told the VRT.
In addition to the beer and of course Westmalle Abbey they are many other thing to behold along the route. "The De Renesse Castle Estate in Oostmalle, for example. You also pass by Trappist nuns in Brecht. So both monks and nuns are covered", Jef Belmans said.
People come to Malle from all over Flanders to ride the Trappists’ route. "They come from all over, even from deep in West Flanders. There are of course still areas of Flanders that have some forests, but not as much nature and woodland as here. People from West and East Flanders in particular come here to enjoy this."
Scheldt Castles Route
The Scheldt Castles Route came second place in the polls, with 15.9% of the vote. This 59-km route passes by Bornem Abbey, Marnix van Sint-Aldegonde Castle and Ursel Castle.
It also passes through several pleasant villages on the backs of a meander of the River Scheldt. Those riding the route enjoy beautiful views across the river.
The VTB-VAB’s top 10 of Flanders’ most beautiful cycle routes
1. Trappists Route (30 or 44 km)
2. Scheldt Castles Route (Klein-Brabant , Antwerp Province, 59 km)
3. Up-to-date Mining Past (Limburg, 61 km)
4. Uitkerkse Polder Cycle Route (West-Vlaanderen, 40 km)
5. Straight through the Tree Tops of Bosland (Limburg, 61 km)
6. Horst Route (Flemish Brabant, 38 km)
7. Who Will Call the Ferryman? Cycle Route (East Flanders, 37 km)
8. The Wastine Cycle Route (West Flanders, 52 km)
9. Pajotse Panorama Route (Flemish Brabant, 39 km)
10. Hidden Treasures (East Flanders, 54 km)