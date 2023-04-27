24-year-old youth camp monitor dies after fall from death ride

Some 1,400 young people had gathered at At the Transfo adventure experience park in Zwevegem on Wednesday afternoon for a big event that had been organised for boarding school pupils in West Flanders. The youngsters were able to participate in a host of activities, including an obstacle course.

Towards the end of the event things went tragically wrong on the death ride. A 24-year-old man from Ghent (East Flanders) who was a monitor at the site, had wanted to be one of the last people of the day to descend from the death ride, a rather spectacular obstacle where you slide down to ground from a great height via a cable. Sadly, things went badly wrong and the young man fell to his death from a considerable height. The emergency services arrived at the scene, but were unable to do anything to save the young man’s life.