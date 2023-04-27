24-year-old youth camp monitor dies after fall from death ride
A 24-year-old man that worked as a monitor for the sport and nature camp organiser Oenanthe has died after falling from a death ride at the Transfo site in the West Flemish municipality of Zwevegem. The youth camp monitor had just finished preparing an obstacle course when tragedy struck. He fell from the tower of the death ride and died instantly from the injuries he sustained from his fall.
Some 1,400 young people had gathered at At the Transfo adventure experience park in Zwevegem on Wednesday afternoon for a big event that had been organised for boarding school pupils in West Flanders. The youngsters were able to participate in a host of activities, including an obstacle course.
Towards the end of the event things went tragically wrong on the death ride. A 24-year-old man from Ghent (East Flanders) who was a monitor at the site, had wanted to be one of the last people of the day to descend from the death ride, a rather spectacular obstacle where you slide down to ground from a great height via a cable. Sadly, things went badly wrong and the young man fell to his death from a considerable height. The emergency services arrived at the scene, but were unable to do anything to save the young man’s life.
Victim Support
It is still unclear what exactly went wrong. The public prosecutor's office has appointed an accident investigation expert to examine the case. Michaël Vandenheede of the local police service told VRT News that "The expert came to the scene yesterday evening. However, there is more to this for us that just the legal side of things. We have fully committed to offering support to the young people that were there. Victim support services are taking care of the youngsters. The schools too are offering counselling”.
The accident is being treated an an industrial accident and as such will by a prosecutor from the Labour Court.