Brussels Airport advises passengers to leave their cars at home

In addition to Dutch holiday makers that have parked their vehicles in the airport’s carparks, schools in Wallonia and French-medium schools in Brussels break up for two weeks’ holiday tomorrow (Friday 28 April). Consequently, many families with children are expected to fly out of Zaventem during the next few days.

In a press statement released on Thursday, Brussels Airport says “We recommend leaving well in advance or coming to the airport on public transport".

The 14,000 parking spaces at the airport in Zaventem are almost all full. This is exceptional for this time of year.

Brussels Airport say that it is currently experiencing a peak in passenger numbers. "Many Dutch people are already starting their May vacation, and they usually come to Brussels by car," Brussels Airport spokeswoman Ihsane Chioua Lekhli told VRT News.

27 April is a public holiday (King’s Day) in The Netherlands and many Dutch people have taken Friday 28 April off too. "In addition, we are also feeling the impact the run-up to the school holidays in French-medium schools that starts next week”, Ms Chioua Lekhli said.