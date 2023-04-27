Engine oil dumped in front of five Delhaize supermarkets in Brussels

On Wednesday night activists from the "dHELLaize" action group dumped engine oil at the entrances of five Delhaize supermarkets in Brussels. The Chazel store in Schaarbeek was targetted as was the Hankar store in Oudergem and the chain’s Molière, Fort Jaco and De Fré stores in Vorst and Ukkel. The action has been taken as a reaction to the ban on picketing that was confirmed at the Dutch-speaking Labour Court on 19 April.

In a statement ‘dHELLhaize’ said "We condemn the judiciary for siding with the multinational Ahold Delhaize and launching a head-on attack on the right to strike. If we can’t strike, the entrances to the stores will be made unusable."