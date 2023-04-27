Ghent voted best city in Europe to go on an Erasmus student exchange

The recognition given to the East Flemish city should ensure that Ghent takes an even more prominent place on the radar of students that are considering the Erasmus exchange programme.

"We suspect that this will have an impact. At UGent, there is certainly still capacity to receive more foreign students," Mr De Decker explains. "There are 1,500 Erasmus students in Ghent each year, we could take a few more."

"Ghent is now popular with Spaniards. Large countries simply have big groups of students that want to study abroad. We also see that, for example, many Polish students also find their way to Ghent. German and French students are also well represented. We also have cooperation agreements with smaller countries such as Estonia and Sweden and larger groups of students are now also coming here from these countries as well”.