It’s a record! The OOCL Spain is the biggest container ship ever to dock at the port of Antwerp-Bruges

The OOCL Spain, which sails under the Hong Kong flag has a capacity of 24,188 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers.

This is 72 more than the MSC Tessa’s capacity of 24,116 TEUs. Another giant of the sea is expected to moor at Zeebrugge next month. On 26 May the MSC Loreto with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs it will become the new record-holder for the biggest ship ever to moor at a Belgian port.