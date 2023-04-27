It’s a record! The OOCL Spain is the biggest container ship ever to dock at the port of Antwerp-Bruges
The size record set by the container ship MSC Tessa (photo below) last week in the port of Antwerp-Bruges was broken after just five days on Wednesday, when the OOCL Spain (photo above) docked at Zeebrugge on Wednesday. Tracking data on the specialist website Vesselfinder show that the OOCL Spain is the largest container ship ever to moor in a Belgian port.
The OOCL Spain, which sails under the Hong Kong flag has a capacity of 24,188 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers.
This is 72 more than the MSC Tessa’s capacity of 24,116 TEUs. Another giant of the sea is expected to moor at Zeebrugge next month. On 26 May the MSC Loreto with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs it will become the new record-holder for the biggest ship ever to moor at a Belgian port.
In a press statement released last week the Port of Antwerp-Bruges said that “High-performance infrastructure and additional container capacity remain the priority for us to continue to evolve at the top of the global port industry. The modernisation and deepening of the Europa Terminal (MPET) that is already underway will make it possible for us to accommodate the new generation mega-ships."
Meanwhile, new European rules stipulating that emissions from the shipping sector must be reduced by 80% by 2050 will come into force The industry is responsible for 3% of CO2 emissions worldwide