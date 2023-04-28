2022 was a record year for visitor numbers at the Meise Botanic Gardens

2022 was a festive year for the Botanic Garden of Meise. The Botanic Garden existed for 225 years and attracted a record number of visitors. Koen Es of the Meise Botanic Gardens told VRT News that"We received more than 240,000 visitors last year and we are very happy with that. This is a very good result. Over the past 10 years we have been able to double our number of visitors and of course we are very happy about that."

The numerous investments that have been made in the Botanic Garden in recent years offer one explanation for the increase in visitor numbers.

Mr Es told the VRT that "We have renovated a lot: various gardens, the visitors' reception area, the Plant Palace and the Wood Museum. And this is appreciated by the visitors, who are oming in ever greater numbers."