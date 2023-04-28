Controversial professor goes to the Council of State after Ghent University said that his textbook can no longer be used

The psychologist was ordered to incorporate and respect a wider range of perspectives in the Cultural and Social Critique course where he was still allowed to teach 50% of the lectures. A colleague from Professor Desmet’s department was given overall responsibility for the course.

Professor Desmet didn’t agree with the conditions that had been imposed on him by the university and he requested a meeting with UGent’s Executive Board. Around 30 members sit on the board that is chaired by the former Flemish Prime Minister, the MEP Geert Bourgeois (nationalist). The council rejected Professor Desmet’s demands and said that his appeal was “inadmissible”.

Now the academic’s lawyer Walter Van Steenbrugge believes that there is good reason for the case to be put before the Council of State. "As my client was not given the opportunity to defend himself against the university, the decision taken on 25 January 2023 is being challenged at the Council of State. The procedure was initiated on 25 March 2023 and is now pending."

The university management has issued no substantive response to the news.