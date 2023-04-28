Dutch court bans “wholesale sperm donor” that also sired offspring in Belgium from donating any more sperm

The 41 year-old broke laws restricting the number of children a sperm doner can father, siring more than 100 children in The Netherlands alone. Atlleast two children born here in Belgium were born as a result of artificial insemination using Jonathan M.’s sperm.

The Dornor Child Foundation, an organisation that bring together all the people in The Netherlands that were born thanks to insemination using sperm from sperm donors and the mother of a child that Jonathan M. fathered brought a summary judgement case against him.

They damanded that he immediately stops donating sperm. The Donor Child Foundation also wants to be given a list of all the clinics across the globe where Jonathan M. has donated his sperm. The foundation also wants any sperm from Johanathan M that is being stored with the expection of sperm that has already been reserved by would-be parents, to be destroyed.

Jonathan M. said that he was prepared to stop advertising his services as sperm donor, but if people that want to have children approach him he wants to be free to be able to accept their requests for his sperm.