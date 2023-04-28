Dutch court bans “wholesale sperm donor” that also sired offspring in Belgium from donating any more sperm
A court in the Dutch capital The Hague has banned a so-called “wholesale sperm donor” from donating any more sperm and from advising his services as a donor. Jonathan M. claims to have sired no fewer than 550 children in countries all over the world, including Belgium.
The 41 year-old broke laws restricting the number of children a sperm doner can father, siring more than 100 children in The Netherlands alone. Atlleast two children born here in Belgium were born as a result of artificial insemination using Jonathan M.’s sperm.
The Dornor Child Foundation, an organisation that bring together all the people in The Netherlands that were born thanks to insemination using sperm from sperm donors and the mother of a child that Jonathan M. fathered brought a summary judgement case against him.
They damanded that he immediately stops donating sperm. The Donor Child Foundation also wants to be given a list of all the clinics across the globe where Jonathan M. has donated his sperm. The foundation also wants any sperm from Johanathan M that is being stored with the expection of sperm that has already been reserved by would-be parents, to be destroyed.
Jonathan M. said that he was prepared to stop advertising his services as sperm donor, but if people that want to have children approach him he wants to be free to be able to accept their requests for his sperm.
Penalty payments
The judge at the court in The Hague has ruled that Jonathan M. must stop donating sperm and stop contacting would-be parents to offer his services as a sperm donor. If he fails to comply, Jonathan M with face having to pay a penalty payment of 100,000 euro. He will have to pay a penalty payment of 10,000 is he advertises his service as a sperm donor.
In addition to this Jonathan M. will have to say whether he has donated sperm to any more clinics than is already known. Failure to do this will result in the imposition of a penalty payment of between 5,000 and 25,000 euro/day.