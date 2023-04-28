Motorist dies in accident on rest area slip road
A motorist has died after he collided with the back of a stationary lorry on the slip road of the rest area at the side of the E19 motorway in Sint-Job-in-‘t-Goor in Antwerp Province. The acciddent happened shortly before midnight on Thursday at the rest area alongside the northbound carriageway of the motorway. The driver of the car died at the scene.
Just after 11:30pm on Thursday a car drove onto the roadside rest area on the northbound E19 at Sint-Job-in-t-Goor. The Federal Police have confirmed that the car hit the back of a stationary lorry that was parked on the rest area’s entrance slip road.
The emergency services were called, but the driver died at the scene. The rest area was closesd for a time on Thursday night and the Fire Service places a screen to shield the scene of the accident from the prying eyes of passing motorists.