Motorist dies in accident on rest area slip road

Just after 11:30pm on Thursday a car drove onto the roadside rest area on the northbound E19 at Sint-Job-in-t-Goor. The Federal Police have confirmed that the car hit the back of a stationary lorry that was parked on the rest area’s entrance slip road.

The emergency services were called, but the driver died at the scene. The rest area was closesd for a time on Thursday night and the Fire Service places a screen to shield the scene of the accident from the prying eyes of passing motorists.