New cubs born into Limburg wolf pack
Footage from nature cameras taken a few days ago has confirmed that a new litter of cubs has been born into the Limburg wolf pack. The cubs are believed to have been born around 20 April. This is already the fourth litter of cubs born to the wolf couple animal-lovers have called August and Noëlla.
The camera images shot from a few days ago do not lie. Joachim Mergeay of the Institute for Nature and Forest Research (INBO) told VRT that “If you saw Noella on CCTV recently her belly was round but since 20 April it looks deflated like a balloon, so it’s obvious what’s happened”
The nature camera images from the area inhabited by the wolves are checked every couple of weeks.
Leave well alone
The cubs will stay in their lair for the time being. “In a few weeks we may already have learned a little more about the cubs, but it won’t be until they come out of their lair in July that we will we be able to count how many of them there are”, Mr Mergeay added.
This is the fourth litter born to the Limburg wolf couple August and Noëlla. Wolf Naya also had a litter in Limburg, but died shortly after giving birth.
The Institute for Nature and Forest Research says that it leaves the wolves well alone at this time of the year and will be even more diligent in doing so now that they have cubs. "We don't want to give the wolves the idea that they're unsafe. This might make them want to move on and we wouldn't be able to monitor them at all then", Mr Mergeay told VRT News.
More attacks?
But will an increase in the number of wolves mean more attacks on farm animals? “No, the number will still remain stable. It’s between August and October that there is a peak in the number of attacks because it is more difficult for the animals to find food then Nevertheless, the risk is there every day. But as long as their animals are protected, farmers and other people with livestock should not fear an attack from wolves”.