New cubs born into Limburg wolf pack

The cubs will stay in their lair for the time being. “In a few weeks we may already have learned a little more about the cubs, but it won’t be until they come out of their lair in July that we will we be able to count how many of them there are”, Mr Mergeay added.

This is the fourth litter born to the Limburg wolf couple August and Noëlla. Wolf Naya also had a litter in Limburg, but died shortly after giving birth.

The Institute for Nature and Forest Research says that it leaves the wolves well alone at this time of the year and will be even more diligent in doing so now that they have cubs. "We don't want to give the wolves the idea that they're unsafe. This might make them want to move on and we wouldn't be able to monitor them at all then", Mr Mergeay told VRT News.