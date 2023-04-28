On-street parking in Antwerp City Centre for residents and permit-holders only from 1 August

In just over three months’ time motorists that don’t either live in Antwerp City Centre or belong to a relatively small group of non-residents that have permits allowing them to park there will no longer be allowed to park on the street. The area covered by the new measure stretches from the banks of the river Scheldt to the “Leien”, a series of boulevards that runs from north to south along the eastern fringes of Antwerp City Centre.

Antwerp City Council says that the new parking policy should ensure that the 16th-century heart of the city becomes more convivial and is no longer plagued by visitors driving around trying to find a parking space.

Anyone travelling to the city centre by car will will have to either pay to park in a city centre car park or use one of the park and ride scheme that offer parking on the edge of the city. Parking meters will disappearnand it will no longer be possible to register as a visitor on parking apps. The only exceptions to the on-street parking ban are residents, (health) care providers and those visiting someone that is resident in the area covered.