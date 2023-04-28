Proximus’ prices to increase for the second time this year

During the first quarter of this year Proximus had an underlying group turnover of 1.49 billion euro. This was 5.9% higher that during the same period last year and more than had been expected by analysts.

However, rising costs meant that the Proximus Group’s first quarter gross profits fell to 432 million euro. The group's net profits were 94 million euro, a fall of more than a fifth on the first quarter of 2022.