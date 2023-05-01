9 arrested after illegal rave in Sint-Truiden

The big, illegal rave in old military hangars started at 11PM on Friday and was supposed to continue till Monday night.

At its height 10,000 revellers took part. No major incidents were reported, but there was massive drug-taking at the event.

Police tackled a difficult situation without resorting to violence. Nine people have been arrested. Two suspects are suspected of involvement in drug dealing. Seven others – identified as Dutch nationals - may have been involved in the organisation of the rave. Police encountered a trailer with a power generator as well as stage equipment and laughing gas cannisters.

Organisers possibly face charges in connection with illegal entry to a military site as well as carrying out activities without meeting the legal requirements.

Police checked 220 vehicles and 375 persons. 27 driving licences were withdrawn. 3 cars were immobilised. 20 charge sheets were issued relating to drug use on the public highway. A further 16 charge sheets were issued in connection with drug offences. 47 people were offered an amicable settlement in connection with drug possession.

Limburg governor Lantmeeters says the situation is now fully under control. Municipal workers have been busy all day cleaning the site. Local residents can report any remaining waste connected to the rave and should report damage to their insurer as well as the local authority.