“Stop smoking for May”
May is also the month in which the Belgium Foundation Against Cancer launches its Buddy Deal. That’s a national campaign to help people quit smoking.
The idea is to not smoke at all in May thanks to the support of a "buddy", a friend or family member. The Buddy Deal is now in its second edition.
In the best-case scenario people quit smoking altogether, but a smoke-free month of May should give people a boost, because "by quitting smoking for 1 month, you are 5 times more likely to quit permanently," the Foundation Against Cancer notes.