All 13 greenhouses at Meise Botanic Garden open after renovation

The Plant Palace was built in the Fifties and consists of 13 greenhouses covering a total area of one hectare. The greenhouses accommodate some of the richest ecosystems on the plant including the tropical rain forest, desert, savanna and swamps.

All pot plants have now been replanted in open ground, information panels have been added and the garden now boasts all the facilities it needs to welcome visitors.

A seven-metre-high artificial rock-face is the highlight of the Cloud Forest Greenhouse. It has been equipped with several waterfalls. Cloud forests are forests that occur in tropical mountains at an altitude of around 2,500 metres. They are present in several continents. Temperatures are high during the daytime but fall back at night creating conditions for an endless spring. Falling cold air hits humid, hot air creating condensation and a constant mist. Virtually all the plants in this greenhouse get their water from the mist.