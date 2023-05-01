Car inspection gets more lenient to cut waiting times
The car inspection service is modifying its rules to make the queues at inspection stations shorter. In practice, a number of infractions are being downgraded and that will eliminate the need for a second inspection. The following infractions won’t in future require a return visit to the inspection centre:
- Not being able to present the registration certificate, the certificate of conformity or an identification plate.
- When vehicle identification information is incomplete, incorrect, non-regulatory or illegible
- Defects to the mudguards, mud flaps and spray guards
- When the sticker for LPG and CNG vehicles does not meet requirements.
These infractions will no longer get you a red card but need to be in order by the next periodic inspection. The changes only apply to the periodic inspection and not to the first inspection of the vehicle or an inspection before sale.