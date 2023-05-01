Eurovision: “We’re celebrating queer culture with the Brexies!”

“I’ve surrounded myself with a team that I really trust. They are my friends. I really feel we are giving our all as far as this act is concerned. A few small matters still need to be sorted, but overall I’m feeling really positive. It’s going to be a party! We’re celebrating queer culture with the Brexies! There’s going to be such a party on stage and people will want to be part of it. That’s what we want to achieve”.