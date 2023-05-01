Eurovision: “We’re celebrating queer culture with the Brexies!”
Gustaph, the Flemish singer, who will represent Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, is bound for the UK. He flew out of Brussels Airport on Sunday. Gustaph is taking part in the second semi-final on 11 May. Lots of Belgian ribbons adorn his suitcases.
“I’ve surrounded myself with a team that I really trust. They are my friends. I really feel we are giving our all as far as this act is concerned. A few small matters still need to be sorted, but overall I’m feeling really positive. It’s going to be a party! We’re celebrating queer culture with the Brexies! There’s going to be such a party on stage and people will want to be part of it. That’s what we want to achieve”.