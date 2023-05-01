Illegal rave in Sint-Truiden is over

Since late last night, calm seems to have more or less returned in Brustem, near Sint-Truiden. A large, illegal rave party had been going on there on the military grounds since 11pm on Friday evening. Thousands of revellers, as many as 10,000 at the peak, packed the old military hangars there. Due to the size of the rave, the provincial crisis plan was put in operation.

On Saturday and Sunday, police tried to monitor and secure the event. They tried to deter people from accessing the site of the illegally organised party as well as approach roads by taking people out of the traffic and carrying out checks. Support was provided to local residents.

Yesterday, revellers began to leave and music installations were taken down. Police remained at the scene to make sure the exodus was safe and to prevent those under the influence of alcohol and drugs from leaving by car.

"Currently about 100 people are still on the site," Limburg governor Jos Lantmeeters (Flemish nationalist) said this morning. "There are still some 80 to 90 vehicles, but they also belong to people who are sleeping off their alcohol consumption. We have chosen not to remove them by force but soon the site will be completely empty."