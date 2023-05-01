Join the ‘Water Challenge’ to cut water consumption

The average Belgian consumes 89 litres of tap water a day. However, our total water consumption is actually a lot higher. That’s because we also consume water via the clothes we buy and the food we eat.

Saving 160,000 litres

To make us aware of our water consumption, "Join For Water" launched the Water Challenge. "We want to challenge people for 30 days to reduce their water footprint" says Dries Moorthamers of Join For Water.

Participants will receive weekly tips to reduce their consumption. "Those who follow all the tips for a month can save around 16,000 litres of water," Dries says. "Join For Water is looking for 10,000 people to join the Water Challenge. That should allow 160 million litres of water or 64 Olympic-sized swimming pools to be saved

If you want to take part you can register at www.waterchallenge.be.

Use rainwater

There are several ways to save water: take shorter showers, put an economy button on the toilet or only run the washing machine when it is completely full.

VRT’s consumers’ programme The Inspector has already received a sound tip from one of its listeners, Lief from Leuven. "My children gave me a rain barrel for my Mother's Day last year. Before, rainwater simply drained away via the sewer, now I use it to water the plants in my garden. It also fills the swimming pool for the grandchildren."

It's a rain barrel that makes a difference, says Lief. "I received my annual water bill last week. My consumption is 40 percent lower than the year before. So using rainwater is not only better for the environment, but also for the wallet."

"Join For Water" offers a few more tips to save as much water as possible together:

- Eat vegetarian or vegan more often. People who eat vegetarian or vegan meals can significantly reduce water consumption each day.

- Don't throw any food away. A lot of water is used to produce food. For every kilo of food waste thrown away, you throw 1,280 litres of water in the bin.