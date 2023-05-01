May Day: Labour Party repeats call for millionaire’s tax

“It’s always the same story. When there’s talk about paying taxes it’s working people that have to pay. Duty and VAT are raised. The super rich are never affected. We want a 1% tax on fortunes over one million euros. 2% on fortunes over 2 million, 3% on 3 million. It will only hit the richest 2% in society in contrast with the government’s securities tax that hits upper middle-class people because the super-rich get nominative shares that are not taxed”.