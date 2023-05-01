Socialist supremo sticks by proposal to limit unemployment benefit

Earlier this week Rousseau proposed offering long-term jobseekers a basic job if they have been out of work for two years. Jobseekers who refuse the offer would lose their unemployment benefit.

On Sunday evening, the leader of the Flemish socialist party ‘Vooruit’ (Forwards), held his traditional speech on the eve of May Day and reiterated his proposal.

But not everybody in the socialist movement is in agreement with the proposal to end unemployment benefit in time for some. Miranda Ulens of the socialist union confederation ABVV said "Unemployed people deserve respect. Proposals that stigmatise the unemployed and suggest they are freeloaders can count on a trade union reaction."

Rousseau received support from the far right Vlaams Belang and the Francophone liberal MR. "Socio-economically Vooruit is increasingly on our side" says MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez.

But Rousseau countered: “Bouchez's Dutch is not that good. He has not understood the proposal properly. Our emphasis is not on the end of the journey, a possible suspension of benefits, but on the guidance provided before that. We want to help people, to protect them from unemployment and from poverty."

Paul Callewaert of the socialist health fund supports Rousseau: "We think basic jobs are a good proposal. As long as it is tailored to the economic cycle. If the economy performs badly and unemployment rises, the foot should be eased of the gas."

In order to allocate money for basic jobs and also assist working people in other ways, Rousseau wants to increase taxation on large fortunes and capital. "Capital gains on shares should be taxed, as is the case in any civilised European country," he said. "There should be a wealth register, even if a millionaire's daughter does not want it."

Rousseau was referring to Alexia Bertrand, the Flemish liberal secretary of state for the budget.

"If everyone pays their taxes honestly, taxes can come down for everyone. And that starts with knowing where the money is. Only then can we collect taxes correctly. Only then can we allocate social benefits fairly."

In two weeks’ time, the Flemish socialist party will also present new proposals on migration. Rousseau is not yet willing to say anything about these, except "that here too it will be a story of rights and duties".