“There’s still a lot of discrimination out there” (VIDEO)
Belgium’s brand new secretary of state for equal opportunities, Francophone green Marie-Colline Leroy has been sworn in in the presence of King Filip. Leroy replaces Sarah Schlitz, who resigned following use of her personal logo on official occasions. Leroy is 39 and hails from Hainault Province. She has been an MP since 2019.
She told VRT she wanted to start work immediately and continue the work of her predecessor. “There’s still a lot of discrimination out there” she said.