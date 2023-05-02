Delhaize can now halt store blockades across the country

Delhaize workers are protesting a management plan that will lead to the franchising of all 128 stores the company still runs itself.

From today, bailiffs can also be dispatched across the country. At the beginning of March, supermarket chain Delhaize announced its intention to transfer the 128 stores it still runs under its own management to independent operators. Trade unions oppose the move and social negotiations have been deadlocked for weeks. Since the conflict began, staff have been taking action and stores across the country remain closed.

On Saturday, five more trades unionists were arrested in Ghent after a bailiff intervened.

The court has now ruled that Delhaize can send bailiffs across the country. Until now, management could only break strikes in certain regions.

This morning, two Antwerp stores remained closed due to worker protest actions, upon which Delhaize sent a bailiff. These stores have since reopened. In Brussels, two stores are still closed. No problems are reported from distribution centres this Tuesday morning.

Right to strike under pressure according to unions

Just yesterday, on Labour Day, the president of the socialist trade union lashed out at the courts in his May Day address. Thierry Bodson spoke of increasing attacks on the right to strike, calling the situation "very serious". The socialist union believes the court is putting employers' rights under pressure.

Belgian unions are organising a mass demonstration on 22 May,