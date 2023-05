The renovation of the Ghent Altarpiece, the Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, continues. Today seven panels were removed from the 15th century masterpiece that is displayed at Ghent Cathedral. It’s the turn of the top seven panels including paintings of Adam and Eve to be restored. The masterpiece by the Van Eyck Brothers is being completely restored bit by bit in the Ghent Fine Arts Museum. Work started in 2012 and continues to this day.