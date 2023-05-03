Ambrosiana 2.0 Festival: Lochristi puts floriculture in the spotlight

Floral carpets and flower displays will be on show across the town centre. Locals will also be given a foretaste of a new municipal park says councillor Hilde Baele: "Garden architects and other gardening professionals from the municipality will create a garden of the future. This will also signal the start of construction of a new municipal park behind the church."

Ambrosiana 2.0 is intended to be more than just a flower festival. Lochristi wants it to be an arts festival too. Alderman Baele: "In the garden of the future there will also be insect safaris, we will do something with crazy hairstyles, there will be lots of street theatre and there will also be a crafts market."

The ornamental horticulture museum in Zaffelare is also being involved in the festivities. For transport between Lochristi and Zaffelare, Nostalbus will be involved. This is a voluntary organisation that restores historic buses. Nostalbus will operate rides using buses that are stored in De Lijn’s old depot in Lochristi, one of the organisation's bases.