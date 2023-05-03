Crisp producer Pringles launches new packaging after criticism of "unrecyclable tube"

The redesign of the well-known, tube-shaped packaging took five years of research. The metal bottom of the tube is being replaced by a paper bottom, making the packaging much easier to recycle. The new design, and the machinery needed to produce the packaging for its European sales cost the company €100 million. This isn’t only a step towards greater sustainability, but over time the operation should also reduce production costs.

The old packaging was attacked because the combination of metal and paper made it almost impossible to recycle. "We have worked hard to do more for the environment," says managing director Johan Batenburg. "The recyclable tube is another step in our sustainable packaging journey. By investing 100 million euros, we show that we have the best interests of our planet at heart, and that we will continue to address issues such as sustainable packaging."

Batenburg notes the typical tube shape of the packaging will be retained. "The consumer will not notice much of the change. The tube looks more or less the same and will only be slightly lighter."

"Our aim is for all packaging to be recyclable by 2025 like new paper tube," says Wim Geens of the Belgian packaging producers' organisation, Fost Plus. "Recycling of cardboard is disrupted by the presence of other materials, e.g. the metal bottom of the old tube. As a result these materials were lost to the circular economy."

"Fortunately, the new packaging is a solution to this problem," Geens continues. "Cardboard is one of the most recycled packaging materials in Belgium. From kitchen rolls to packaging materials and storage boxes, it can be found in a lot of everyday products. And that's a good thing, because thanks to this recycling, we use fewer natural resources and reduce CO² emissions."