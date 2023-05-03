Massive European police operation against Italy’s mafia, raids and arrests also in Belgium

Police say the operation targets Italian organised crime and specifically members of the 'Ndrangheta. These mafiosi are suspected of money laundering, tax evasion, drug smuggling and fraud, among other things.

"The operation is being carried out by a joint investigation team involving Europol and Eurojust," police sources say. Besides Germany, authorities from Italy, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain also took part.

According to Italian police, 108 arrest warrants were issued. The majority of arrests were made in Italy. Nine others were arrested in Germany, thirteen in Belgium, three in France and another three in Portugal, Romania and Spain.

Across Europe 147 people have been detained. 150 premises have been raided in Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia with 3,000 officers taking part in Italy alone. In Germany 1,400 officers were deployed.



Those arrested in Belgium include Lucio Aquino, a member of the notorious Limburg family. The Aquinos have been linked to drug-trafficking and Lucio is among family members suspected of cocaine trafficking.

In addition to the arrests, several house searches also took place. In Belgium, police reportedly raided 25 locations across Genk, Maasmechelen and Pelt.

Police seized four luxury cars and 60,000 euros in cash.

The investigation has reportedly been ongoing since 2018 and was originally launched in Belgium. Based on the Belgian dossier, other countries, including Italy, subsequently opened their own investigations.

Belgian prosecutors label today's operation "the biggest European operation against the Calabrian mafia". Information gleened from messages between criminals after police hacked communication by Sky ECC phones also contributed to the investigation.

The 'Ndrangheta has roots in southern Italian, in Calabria, but also operates abroad. The gang is considered one of the most powerful in Europe.