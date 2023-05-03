Renovation works starts on museum ship Mercator

On the Mercator, workers can now be seen in the masts. The horizontal spars attached to the masts are being replaced. All the ropework and pulleys will also be renewed. "First all timber will completely be taken down," explains Richard Tefsen of Sailmaster BV.

"After that, we will sit down at the drawing board, because the idea is to recreate these spars in steel. Not only is that safer, but it also means they will last longer."

Steel spars will have the same appearance as the original ones and have been approved by the Heritage Agency. Should the Mercator ever need to set sail again, it will also be possible with the steel ones.

During the works, the museum ship has been moved to the location where it was anchored until 1964, namely sideways on the quay, parallel to Ostend City Hall. In that year it had been moved to the middle of the Mercator Dock, where it was moored until now. According to Mayor Bart Tommelein, the ship could well remain at its new location after the works.

The Mercator is closed until 7 May, when it will once again reopen to visitors.