Supermarket shop up 20 per cent in a year

Compared to April 2022, supermarket prices have increased by 20 per cent according to Test Aankoop's monthly price survey. In it, the prices of 3,000 products in 7 supermarket chains are recorded. "Vegetables remain remarkably expensive," says Laura Clays.

Despite weaker inflation in the month of April, supermarket prices continue to rise more sharply. According to consumer organisation Test Aankoop, supermarket inflation for the month of April is again above 20 per cent. In other words, anyone who filled their shopping trolley for 100 euros last year will now pay over 120 euros for the same products.

According to Laura Clays of consumer organisation Test Aankoop, the strong inflation in the supermarket is mainly due to high vegetable prices. "For vegetables, you now pay about 35 per cent more than last year. Worst affected are onions, which cost more than 60 per cent more than a year ago. This is mainly due to a very poor harvest."

High energy prices in autumn 2022 are another obvious cause of the higher prices, according to Clays. "Greenhouses have to be heated for a whole winter and so many growers chose not to plant in their greenhouses. As a result, there is now a lower harvest of peppers and other vegetables. And also less supply, which pushes the price up."

Even more striking: all tomato-based products also rose sharply in price. Ketchup became 55 per cent more expensive, tomato paste doubled in price. "Tomatoes were already very expensive last year when they had to be sourced by producers who make derived products from them. These producers have now passed on that extra price to consumers."

Dairy products also remain subject to high inflation, with prices rising by an average of 25 per cent compared to April 2022. Worst affected are Gouda cheese (+40 per cent) and mozzarella (+32 per cent).

Paper goods too again got more expensive. Toilet paper, kitchen paper and tissues have become 32 per cent more expensive compared to April 2022. "But between 2021 and 2022, these products had already shot up 20 per cent. So basically you have inflation on inflation," Clays says.

Test Aankoop continues to find the monthly inflation figures worrying. That is why they are once again calling for the introduction of an anti-inflation basket. "Groceries are now taking a very big bite out of families' budgets. Last month we asked the government to consider solutions such as the anti-inflation basket. We are happy to hear that discussions on possible price control measures are ongoing in parliament," Clays concludes.